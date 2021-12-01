Las Cruces tops Chapin in wild interstate showdown, 62-61

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Two of the best teams in the Borderland met on the hardwood Tuesday night in Las Cruces.

One from Texas, the other from New Mexico.

The Chapin Huskies paid a visit to Las Cruces to take on the Las Cruces Bulldawgs in a matchup that certainly lived up to the hype.

The game coming down to the wire as it was the Las Cruces Bulldawgs who were able to get the one point victory over the Chapin Huskies by a final score of 62-61.

The game featured three players who are some of the top prospects from the Borderland and who will be playing at the division one level.

Chapin's KJ Lewis is one of the top prospects in the country and has multiple offers from Power 5 programs.

Las Cruces' Deuce Benjamin is a senior guard who has received offers from New Mexico State and Florida International University.

And Las Cruces forward Isaiah Carr recently committed to play basketball at Grand Canyon University.