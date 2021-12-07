Aaron Jones nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- The Green Bay Packers have nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, ABC affiliate WAOW reported Tuesday.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as on-field excellence.

The El Paso native established the A&A All They Way Foundation with his twin brother Alvin, Jr.

Their father, Alvin Sr. and mother, Vurgess served a combined 56 years in the U.S. Army and worked hard to instill on-field excellence along with off-the-field selflessness.

"It means everything to me," said Jones of his nomination. "Me and my family have always been big on giving back to the community and different things like that. Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these guys who are nominated or some of these guys who have won before is a huge honor."

Among the initiatives of the foundation are football camps, turkey giveaways for families in El Paso and Green Bay as well as the Yard for Shoes campaign.

For every yard that Aaron Jones rushes for, a pair of shoes will be donated to children at Boys & Girls Clubs in Wisconsin up to 1,000 yards.

"We are so proud of Aaron and all the work he does off the field for the community here in Wisconsin and in his hometown of El Paso," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "He exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community. He is a great player, and an even better person. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay."

Each of the 32 nominees in the NFL receive a $4,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, and the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors award show the week of the Super Bowl.