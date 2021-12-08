NM State basketball adds home game, will host UT Permian Basin on December 20

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Announced Tuesday by NM State athletics, the NM State men's basketball team has added a game to its 2021-22 schedule.

The Aggies will host UT Permian Basin on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Pan American Center.

Season ticket holders will be mailed their season ticket seat locations for this additional game via US Mail to the address on their season ticket account.

The meeting between the Aggies and Falcons replaces the matchup featuring NM State and Cal State Fullerton which will no longer be played.

That game had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Las Cruces.

Tickets for the newly-announced game will be available at the Pan American Center Ticket Office leading up to the game as well as on the day of the game.

If you are an Aggie Athletic Club member with priority parking and/or Hubbard Room hospitality, please see below for additional information.

PRIORITY PARKING

If you are an Aggie Athletic Club member qualifying for priority parking, your season-long parking pass will be valid for this additional game.

BARBARA HUBBARD HOSPITALITY ROOM

If you are an Aggie Athletic Club member qualifying for pregame hospitality in the Barbara Hubbard Room, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for this additional home game.

No additional pass is necessary for entry as your name will be on a pass list.

