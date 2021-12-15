Jabari Rice scores 22, NMSU rally past Washington State

PULLMAN, Washington - Jabari Rice scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half as the New Mexico State men steadily eroded a double-digit Washington State lead to come away with a 64-61 victory on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (9-2) trailed by 18 after Washington State opened the second half with three straight three-pointers.

Rice scored the next seven points for New Mexico State, four at the line plus a three, to begin the steady comeback over the next 14 minutes.

Teddy Allen, who scored 12 of his 18 after halftime, hit a three-pointer to forge a 58-58 tie with 3:49 remaining. Allen was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc up to that point.

He was fouled on a three and made all three free throws with 1:56 to go as the Aggies led 63-60.

Washington State (7-4) was unable to inbound under the basket and turned the ball over, it’s 17th turnover, with 24.9 seconds left.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 15 points, tying a season high with five three-pointers, Noah Williams added 13 points. TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi each scored 11. Abogidi added seven rebounds.

New Mexico State hadn’t led since rallying into a 19-18 lead with a 10-0 run late in the first half.

Flowers sparked a comeback with a three-pointer and WSU outscored the Aggies 17-3 over the last 4:30 into a 35-22 halftime lead.