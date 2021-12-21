Miami’s Sun Bowl appearance questionable after some players, coaches deal with Covid

EL PASO, Texas -- The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced Tuesday that its football program has entered Covid-19 protocols.

The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are currently dealing with virus-related issues. The team was scheduled to resume bowl practice in earnest this week after taking last week off for finals.

Miami (7-5) is scheduled to play Washington State (7-5). Officials said earlier this week that El Paso County has seen a Covid-19 positivity rate of about 15% in the past week.

“The university remains committed to its goal of participating” in the bowl game, the Hurricanes said in a statement, “while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.”