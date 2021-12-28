WATCH: Sun Bowl, Washington State hold briefing to discuss new match-up with Central Michigan

EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association held a press conference Tuesday morning about the new 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl match-up between Central Michigan and Washington State following Miami's withdrawal due to a Covid outbreak amongst its team. You can watch it in the video player above.

Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas and Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun discussed how they were able to successfully land Central Michigan as a bowl participant after it found itself without an opponent in thr Arizona Bowl due to Covid issues involving Boise State.