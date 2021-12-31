Underdog Central Michigan holds on to upset Washington State 24-21 in Sun Bowl

GAME FINAL: Central Michigan held on to win the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, defeating Washington State, 24-21.

It was the Chippewas' first bowl victory since 2012 and their first win over a Power 5 program since 2017 when they defeated Oklahoma State.

The victory also marked the first time a team from the Mid-American Conference beat a Pac-12 team.

HALFTIME REPORT: EL PASO, Texas - Central Michigan arrived into El Paso less than 24 hours ago, but they are playing like the team that has been here all week through one half at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Chippewas, a 7-point underdog at kickoff, are stifling Washington State in slick conditions at the Sun Bowl and lead 21-0 at halftime.

A Central Michigan defense, which allowed 420 yards per game during the regular season, totally bottled up the Cougars in the first half.

It is the first time all season that Washington State has been shut out in the first half.

But with rain covering the field at Sun Bowl Stadium at kickoff, special teams have made the difference.

The Chippewas built a surprising 13-0 lead over the Cougars after the first quarter behind strong defense and special teams.

Washington State finished with 15 yards of total offense in the first quarter.

The slick conditions proved pedestrian for Central Michigan kicker Marshall Meeder, who made field goals of 49 and 52 yards in the opening quarter.

Following Meeder's 52-yard boot, a Central Michigan bowl game record, the Cougars' fumbled the ensuing kickoff right back to the Chippewas.

Freshman Lew Nichols III punched in the game's first TD three plays later on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

The Cougars showed life when they marched into the red zone midway through the second quarter. But a mishandled snap on a 28-yard field goal try gave it back to Central Michigan yet again.

With under three minutes in the half, special teams stuck gold again for the Chippewas.

Kalil Pimpleton returned a punt 45 yards to the Washington State 9 yard line, and Daniel Richardson hit Joel Wilson from 15 yards on 3rd and goal for another touchdown.

Pimpleton hauled in the two-point conversion to make it 21-0.