Jones gets back to being ‘home-run threat’ in Packers’ win over Vikings to take NFC’s No. 1 seed

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — QB Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, running back Aaron Jones led the Packers with 76 rushing yards, while A.J. Dillon recorded two touchdowns on the ground as the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

With several explosive runs during the game, the Wisconsin State Journal said Jones got back to being a "home-run threat" in the Packers’ win over Vikings.

Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth.

The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The Packers (13-3) are the lone NFL team with an unbeaten home record and have a chance to reach the Super Bowl without leaving Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 degree just before kickoff.