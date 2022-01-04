UTEP women road basketball games this week postponed
EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball games scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.
No immediate decision has been made about the potential rescheduling of these games.
The Miners are next scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Charlotte at 7 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.
