UTEP women road basketball games this week postponed

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball games scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.

No immediate decision has been made about the potential rescheduling of these games.​



The Miners are next scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Charlotte at 7 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.