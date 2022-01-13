El Paso Locomotive FC unveils full 2022 USL Championship schedule

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

El Paso, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC, alongside the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 Regular Season schedule today, presented by Locomotive’s Premier Corporate Partners.

The full regular season calendar features 34 matches (17 home; 17 away) beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8.

Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and five to be played on Wednesdays.

All matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with the exception of any matches that will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

The ESPN broadcast schedule and times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

El Paso Locomotive is set to play each team in the Western Conference twice on a home-and-away format with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC being the lone exception, which Locomotive will play three times (twice at home; once away).

The remaining nine matches will be played against inter-conference opponents including two-time USL Championship title-winners Louisville City FC, 2021 USL Championship Finalist Tampa Bay Rowdies, and expansion side Detroit City FC.



El Paso Locomotive FC is scheduled to kick off its 2022 USL Championship on the road against Sacramento Republic SC on March 12 before hosting New Mexico United at Southwest University Park on March 19.

Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Highlighting the Locomotive schedule are many first time matches for the club, including hosting Louisville City FC, New York Red Bulls II, Hartford Athletic, Monterey Bay, and San Diego Loyal SC at Southwest University Park.

Meanwhile, Locomotive will travel to Tampa Bay Rowdies, Detroit City FC, Atlanta United II, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The variety of high-quality matches throughout the USL Championship season provides exciting fresh new contests for El Paso Locomotive FC as the club seeks a fourth consecutive playoff berth.

Also highlighting the 2022 USL Championship regular season schedule is El Paso’s Copa Tejas title defense.

This season’s USL Copa Tejas will consist of four matches – two against Rio Grande Valley FC and two against San Antonio FC – beginning on the road against San Antonio on April 16 and concluding on September 7 at home against Rio Grande Valley.

El Paso will simultaneously defend the Copa Tejas Supporter’s Shield against SAFC and RGV as well as three teams in Major League Soccer (FC Dallas, Austin FC, and Houston Dynamo) and one team in the National Women’s Soccer League (Houston Dash).

El Pao Locomotive will conclude its 2022 regular season at Southwest University Park in early October, when it plays host to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on October 5 and Orange County SC on October 8.

Fans can become eligible for priority purchasing for individual match tickets by signing up for the Locomotive ticket waiting list at eplocomotivefc.com/individualtickets.

Individual match tickets will be made available at a later date. Fans can also lock in their seat for all 17 Locomotive home games at Southwest University Park by becoming a Season Ticket Member at epolocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or by calling or texting 915-235-GOAL.

The full 2022 El Paso Locomotive FC Regular Season Schedule, presented by Premier Corporate Partners Southwest University, Estrella Jalisco, GECU, Helen of Troy, The Hospitals of Providence, and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, can be found below:

A – Sat., March 12 – Sacramento Republic FC

H – Sat., March 19 – New Mexico United

H – Wed., March 23 – Las Vegas Lights FC

A – Sun., April 3 – San Diego Loyal SC

H – Sat., April 9 – Monterey Bay FC

A – Sat., April 16 – San Antonio FC

H – Sat., April 23 – Oakland Roots SC

A – Sat., April 30 – Loudoun United FC

H – Wed., May 4 – FC Tulsa

H – Sat., May 7 – LA Galaxy II

A – Sat., May 14 – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

H – Wed., May 18 – Sacramento Republic FC

A – Sat., May 21 – Orange County SC

A – Fri., May 27 – Las Vegas Lights FC

H – Sat., June 4 – Hartford Athletic

A – Sat., June 11 – Phoenix Rising FC

A – Sat., June 18 – Detroit City FC

H – Sat., June 25 – New York Red Bulls II

A – Wed., June 29 – Rio Grande Valley FC

A – Sat., July 2 – Atlanta United II

H – Sat., July 9 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

A – Sat., July 16 – Oakland Roots SC

H – Sat., July 23 – San Antonio FC

H – Sat., July 30 – Louisville City FC

A – Sat., August 6 – Monterey Bay FC

A – Fri., August 12 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

H – Sat., August 20 – San Diego Loyal SC

H – Sat., August 27 – Phoenix Rising FC

A – Fri., September 2 – New Mexico United

H – Wed., September 7 – Rio Grande Valley FC

A – Sun., September 18 – LA Galaxy II

A – Wed., September 28 – Tampa Bay Rowdies

H – Wed., October 5 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

H – Sat., October 8 – Orange County SC