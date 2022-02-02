National Signing Day in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday was National Signing Day all across the country, including here in the Borderland.

High school athletes made it official as they put pen to paper to make their college selection.

Here are some of the Borderland athletes who will be playing at the next level:

Tavorus Jones (Football) : Burges High School, RB, Signed with University of Missouri

Jeremiah Cooper (Football) : Andress High School, DB, Signed with Iowa State University

Marissa Hargrave (Basketball): Andress High School, Guard, Signed with Air Force Academy

Owen Bensley (Football): Andress High School, DL, Signed with Trinity International

Uriel Reyes (Football): Andress High School, DL, Signed with Wisconsin Lutheran

Daniel Sanchez (Football/Wrestling): Andress High School, Signed with Wayland Baptist

Alyssa Thomas (Cross Country/Track): Eastwood High School, Signed with Clarendon College

Gillyan Granados (Soccer): Eastwood High School, Signed with New Mexico Highlands

Andrew Martinez (Football): Eastwood High School, QB, Signed with Sul Ross State

Isaiah Pena (Football): Eastwood High School, Signed with Sul Ross State

Christian Carrillo (Football): El Paso High, Wide Receiver, Signed with Western New Mexico

Isaiah Gonzalez (Baseball): Clint High School, Signed with El Paso Community College

Miles McWhorter (Football): Franklin High School, RB, Signed with Southwestern University