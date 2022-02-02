National Signing Day in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday was National Signing Day all across the country, including here in the Borderland.
High school athletes made it official as they put pen to paper to make their college selection.
Here are some of the Borderland athletes who will be playing at the next level:
Tavorus Jones (Football) : Burges High School, RB, Signed with University of Missouri
Jeremiah Cooper (Football) : Andress High School, DB, Signed with Iowa State University
Marissa Hargrave (Basketball): Andress High School, Guard, Signed with Air Force Academy
Owen Bensley (Football): Andress High School, DL, Signed with Trinity International
Uriel Reyes (Football): Andress High School, DL, Signed with Wisconsin Lutheran
Daniel Sanchez (Football/Wrestling): Andress High School, Signed with Wayland Baptist
Alyssa Thomas (Cross Country/Track): Eastwood High School, Signed with Clarendon College
Gillyan Granados (Soccer): Eastwood High School, Signed with New Mexico Highlands
Andrew Martinez (Football): Eastwood High School, QB, Signed with Sul Ross State
Isaiah Pena (Football): Eastwood High School, Signed with Sul Ross State
Christian Carrillo (Football): El Paso High, Wide Receiver, Signed with Western New Mexico
Isaiah Gonzalez (Baseball): Clint High School, Signed with El Paso Community College
Miles McWhorter (Football): Franklin High School, RB, Signed with Southwestern University
Comments