NMSU’s first signing class under Jerry Kill comprised of prep players & transfers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Wednesday, NM State head football coach Jerry Kill welcomed another select few to the newest group of NM State football players as a total of three student-athletes from around the nation signed their respective National Letters of Intent to join the Aggies for the 2022 season and beyond.

Those four players joined 15 other individuals who inked NM State NLI's in December's early signing period as well as five more who committed in January to put Kill's first class of signees at 24 individuals as of Wednesday.

Each player who committed to NM State throughout the day Wednesday is detailed below.





Pierce Humpich | LB | Fr. | 6-3 | 210 | Louisville, Ky./Eastern HS | Signed at 5:55 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

High School | Displayed his versatility on a nightly basis throughout his prep career at Eastern High School…Named Preseason All-Metro in 2021 following a 2020 campaign in which he amassed 16 tackles on defense and completed 25-of-52 passes for 203 yards as a quarterback…Made the switch to running back in 2021 and impressed with a 416-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 52-42 win over Bethlehem High School in late August…That outing ranks 20th all-time on the state's all-time single-game rushing charts…A two-way player, also suited up at linebacker for Eastern High School through the 2021 campaign...Collected Class 6A District Five acclaim in 2021…Earned collegiate offers from Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State in addition to NM State…Brother, Scotty, plays college football at the FCS level for Murray State.



Jamoni Jones | RB | So. | 6-2 | 225 | Tulsa, Okla./Memorial HS/Northeastern Oklahoma A&M | Signed at 6:23 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

Fall 2021 (Freshman) | Took the lead role in the backfield during his final season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M…Amassed 487 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns - both of which were team highs…Finished the year with four multi-touchdown games…Ran for a season-high 109 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Ellsworth Community College (Oct. 2)…Totaled at least one touchdown in each of the team's last seven games of the season.

Spring 2021 (Freshman) | Season postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Split time in the Norse's backfield in his first season of collegiate deployment…Played in six games and totaled 279 rushing yards as well as a touchdown…Posted a season-high 93 rushing yards in a narrow loss to Kilgore College (April 3)…Scored his first - and only - touchdown of the season as part of a 51-yard rushing performance in a loss at Navarro College (April 10).



Makhilyn Young | RB | Fr. | 5-10 | 185 | Midland, Texas/Midland Legacy HS | Signed at 6:23 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Few in the state of Texas compiled as impressive a resume as Young did through his prep career…Named District 2-6A Most Valuable Player as a senior in 2021…Claimed a spot on the 2-6A All-District First Team as a junior in 2020…Amassed a startling 2,125 rushing yards and 389 reception yards as a senior for Midland Legacy High School in 2021…Generated 39 touchdowns (36 rushing, three receiving) in his final season at the prep level in 2021…Accounted for a total of 70 touchdowns (63 on the ground and seven through the air) over the course of his star-studded pre-collegiate career…Helped Midland Legacy rack up 30 wins in three seasons during his tenure at the varsity level…Secured offers from Houston Baptist, Jackson State, SFA and Texas A&M-Commerce in addition to NM State.



Malachi McLean | S | Fr. | 5-11 | 175 | Manvel, Texas/Manvel HS | Signed at 6:37 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Amassed 78 tackles (51 solo) to go along with two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble for a 9-2 Manvel squad which advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Texas Class 5A Division I playoffs in 2020…Rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN and a two-star recruit by rivals.com...Held collegiate offers from Colorado State, Houston and Utah State in addition to NM State.



Cooper Sheehan | OL | Fr. | 6-4 | 250 | Odessa, Texas/Permian HS | Signed at 6:37 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Collected All-District 2-6A First Team honors as a senior in 2021…Prepped by head coach Jeff Ellison at Permian High School…Helped lead PHS to an 8-4 record in 2021…Advanced to the second round of the 2021 playoffs with Permian High School…Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com...Held additional collegiate offers from Air Force and UT Permian Basin.



Ta'ir Brooks | WR | Jr. | 6-4 | 190 | Oakland, Calif./McClymonds HS/Laney College | Signed at 7:06 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

2021 (Sophomore) | After missing out on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, turned into Laney College's top receiver in 2021…Led the team in receptions (34), reception yards (580) and receiving touchdowns (six) to help Laney College go 6-4…Generated his first - and only - 100-yard receiving effort of the year by finishing with 116 yards through the air on a season-high six grabs in a victory at American River (Oct. 2)…Grabbed hold of a season-high two touchdown catches in a loss to Diablo Valley (Oct. 15).

2019 (Freshman) | Started his collegiate career at Laney College - a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) program…Totaled 70 receiving yards and a touchdown grab in four games…Totaled two catches for a season-high 28 yards and his lone touchdown in a win at Chabot (Nov. 16).





Kordell David | WR | Jr. | 6-3 | 195 | Winnie, Texas/East Chambers HS/Trinity Valley CC | Signed at 7:14 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 | 2021 Stats

2021 (Freshman) | Remained in the Lone Star State to start his collegiate playing career...Suited up for Trinity Valley Community College for his debut season of college football...Finished the year as one of the Cardinals' top receivers, generating 707 receiving yards and seven touchdowns...Totaled three games of 100+ receiving yards...Debuted with a 70-yard effort to go along with a touchdown in a lopsided win over ASA College (Sept. 4)...Turned heads by latching on to eight balls for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a victory over Tyler Junior College (Sept. 25).



Keyshaun Elliott | LB | Fr. | 6-3 | 220 | Richmond, Mo./Richmond HS | Signed at 7:51 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Suited up at quarterback and linebacker through his prep career at Richmond High School…Totaled 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions on defense in 2021…Recorded an eye-popping 50 touchdowns (30 rushing, 20 passing) while playing quarterback…Named KMZU Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2020…Secured First Team All-State accolades as a linebacker and a punter…Named both First Team All-District and First Team All-Conference as a linebacker, quarterback and punter…Named a finalist for the 2021 Frank Fontana Award which honors the top small school all-around player in the state of Missouri…Rated as a two-star recruit by rivals.com…Earned collegiate offers from Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Kansas and Northern Iowa in addition to NM State.



Jai Rodriquez | OL | Fr. | 6-6 | 275 | Phoenix, Ariz./Desert Vista HS | Signed at 7:51 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Named First Team All-Region as a senior in 2021…Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com...Possessed collegiate offers from Arizona State, Idaho and Northern Arizona in addition to NM State.



Jonathan Brady | WR | Fr. | 5-11 | 174 | Las Vegas, Nev./Bishop Gorman HS | Signed at 8:06 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Lined up at wide receiver for 2021 Class 5A state champion Bishop Gorman…Racked up 31 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2021…Named to the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada Second Team in 2021…Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com...Also held an offer from Eastern Washington in addition to NM State.



Izaiah Reed | DL | Jr. | 6-1 | 297 | Elizabethtown, Ky./John Hardin HS/Murray State | Signed at 8:25 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 | Highlights

Spring 2021 (Sophomore) | 2020 season postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Took part in all seven of Murray State's contests…Totaled 22 tackles including 4.0 tackles for loss…Notched 2.5 sacks…Generated the first sack of his collegiate career and finished with three tackles in a win over UT Martin (Feb. 28)…Racked up a season-high five tackles including 1.0 for loss in a setback to Austin Peay (April 3)…Earned a spot on the All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Second Team.

2019 (Freshman) | Played in all 12 of Murray State's games in his debut collegiate season…Finished the year with 23 tackles including 1.5 for loss…Made his collegiate debut in a win over Pikeville where he finished with one tackle (Aug. 29)…Generated his first TFL as part of a two-tackle outing against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 5)…Turned in a season-high seven tackles in a showdown with Tennessee Tech (Nov. 2).



Jaden Robinson | DE | Fr. | 6-4 | 215 | Dallas, Texas/Episcopal School of Dallas | Signed at 10:41 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Starred as a two-way player (wide receiver and defensive end) through his prep career at the Episcopal School of Dallas…Helped lead his team to the Southwest Preparatory Conference 4A championship game in 2021…Posted a 10-1 record with the Episcopal School of Dallas in 2021…Amassed 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles through ESD's first seven games of the 2021 season…Received an offer from Texas Southern in addition to NM State.



Buddha Peleti | DE | Fr. | 6-3 | 220 | Hesperia, Calif./Oak Hills HS | Signed at 10:53 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

High School | Put a bow on his prep career by securing the title of Mojave River League Defensive Player of the Year in December of 2021…Amassed 58 tackles - 39 of which were solo stops - to go along with six sacks and a forced fumble as a senior in 2021…With Peleti on their side, Oak Hills High School captured the Mojave River League championship.



Canaan Yarro | OL | R-So. | 6-1 | 295 | Provo, Utah/Timpview HS/Southern Utah | Signed at 11:01 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 |

Fall 2021 (Redshirt Freshman) | Retained his eligibility classification from the previous season due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Appeared in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds on offensive line…Appeared at the top of Southern Utah's depth chart at center for all 11 contests.

Spring 2021 (Freshman) | 2020 season postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Was a member of the starting lineup for all six of the team's games…Named a Big Sky All-Academic Team member…Collected SSPS 2021 Second Team All-FCS Freshman honors.

2019 (Freshman) | Took part in just three contests, allowing him to retain his eligibility heading into the 2020-21 academic year…Made his first collegiate start by lining up at right guard in a win over Idaho State (Oct. 26).

High School | Rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com...Offensive line MVP at the Nike Opening in Las Vegas…Two time All-State team selection by the Deseret News…Three time All-Region selection …Three year, 33 game starter at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah…Part of the two time All-State Championship team…Offensive line MVP D1 Utah.



Gabe Peterson | LB | Fr. | 6-2 | 240 | Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley Northwest HS | Signed at 6:26 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Feb. 2 |

High School | Emerged as a force on defense in his final prep season…Starred for Blue Valley Northwest High School and played his way to Wichita Eagle 6A Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021…Cited as one of the top 11 players in the state by the Kansas Football Coaches Association as a senior…Earned Sports in Kansas 6A First Team All-State honors and was named the Defensive Player of the Year by that organization, too…With Peterson on their side, Blue Valley Northwest High School captured its first state title in the history of the program by going 12-1 in 2021…One of 10 finalists for the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award which goes to the best big school linebacker/lineman in the Kansas City metro area…In addition to his offer from NM State, also received interest from Southeast Missouri State, Central Missouri State (NCAA Division II) and Emporia State (NCAA Division II)…Father, Ben, was a three-time All-American for Pittsburg State in football and went on to play for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in 1999.



Trevor Stephens | TE | Fr. | 6-3 | 230 | Lubbock, Texas/Coronado HS | Signed at 6:26 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Feb. 2 |

High School | Helped Coronado High School put up a 7-5 mark in 2021 as a senior…Led the Mustangs to a share of the district title his senior year…Latched on to 65 balls for 1,148 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior…Ranked sixth in terms of total receiving yards among all 5A players in Texas as a senior…Named to the All-City Offensive Team in his final prep campaign…Picked up First Team Academic All-State honors in his final prep campaign…Collected All-State First Team honors by The Padilla Poll after his final prep season…Rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com…Possessed offers from Air Force, Columbia, Georgetown and Sam Houston in addition to NM State.



Will Thomas | OL | Fr. | 6-6 | 297 | Tulsa, Okla./Union High School | Signed at 6:26 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Feb. 2 |

High School | Paved the way for Union High School's offensive attack with great zeal, leading his squad to an appearance in the OSSAA 6AI State Championship clash…Headed into the 2021 season, ranked number one in the All-Tulsa World Preseason Football Rankings for offensive linemen…Secured 2020 Tulsa World All-World First Team honors…Helped lead Union to the OSSAA 6AI semifinals as a junior in 2020.



Louie Canepa | OL | Fr. | 6-4 | 305 | Napa, Calif./Vintage High School | Signed at 8:13 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Feb. 2 |

High School | Earned All-Metro Second Team honors from The San Francisco Chronicle at the conclusion of his final prep campaign…Also collected SBLive All-North Coast Section Second Team accolades as a senior…Stands as a finalist for Cal-Hi Sports All-State honors…Listed among the Cal-Hi Sports Class of 2022 Preseason Hot 100 (number 64) prior to the start of his senior year…Helped the Crushers compile a 6-3 mark in 2021 which included a 5-1 showing in Vine Valley Athletic League action…Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports…Secured offers from Air Force, Army, Colorado State and Fordham in addition to NM State.

Nate Bryant | CB | So. | 6-1 | 205 | Stigler, Okla./Stigler HS/Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Fall 2021 (Freshman) | Retained his eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic…Again suited up in the defensive backfield during his final season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M…Played in all nine of the team's contests and finished the season with 21 tackles and a pair of pass breakups…Posted a season-high 10 tackles in a win over Navarro College (Sept. 25).

Spring 2021 (Freshman) | 2020 season postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Patrolled the secondary on a regular basis throughout his debut season for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M…Took part in seven contests and registered 21 tackles, one sack, and six pass breakups - the second-highest total on the team…Posted season-highs in tackles (five) and pass breakups (five) in a victory at Blinn College (May 15).

Mehki Miller | So. | DB | 6-1 | 205 | Park Forest, Ill./Rich Central HS/Miami (Ohio)

2021 (Redshirt Freshman) | Retained his eligibility classification from the spring 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic…Appeared in nine games for Miami (Ohio) and helped the Redhawks post a 7-6 record…Totaled two tackles on three occasions…Posted a pair of tackles which included 1.0 tackle for loss in a home win over MAC foe Bowling Green (Nov. 16).

2020 (Redshirt Freshman) | Competed in all three games during the Redhawks' shortened season…Finished the campaign with six tackles…Racked up a season and career-high four stops (two solo, two assisted) in a MAC victory at Akron (Nov. 28).

2019 (Freshman) | During his debut season at Miami (Ohio), appeared in a single game and received a redshirt…Made his collegiate debut in a home win over Tennessee Tech where he generated the first tackle of his career (Sept. 7).

High School | Amassed a total of three varsity letters while playing for head coach Terrell Alexander at Rich Central High School…Collected All-Conference First Team acclaim as a senior after totaling 80 tackles and blocking four kicks…Generated 70 tackles and four interceptions as a junior.

Ahmonte Watkins | CB/RB | Sophomore | 5-10 | 186 | Houston, Texas/Klein Forest HS/TCU

2021 (Freshman) | Thrust into a two-way role due to multiple injuries among TCU's corps of running backs in his debut collegiate season…Initially recruited to play cornerback at TCU…Appeared in a pair of contests on the offensive side of the ball…Made his collegiate debut in a showdown at 11th-ranked Oklahoma State and finished with 21 rushing yards on four carries to go along with two receptions for 32 yards (Nov. 13)…Toted the ball a season-best eight times and accumulated a season-best 28 rushing years in a season-ending setback at Iowa State (Nov. 26).

High School | Four-star recruit…Ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in Texas and No. 4 in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings…Also ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Texas and No. 287 in the country…Played both running back and safety at Klein Forest High School…Had 503 rushing yards in six games and led the team in touchdowns as a senior…Participant in The Opening Regionals camp…Sports Illustrated All-American Finalist…Out of high school, chose TCU over a multitude of offers that included Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.



Gavin Frakes | Fr. | QB | 6-4 | 215 | Norman, Okla./Norman North High School |

High School | Stepped into the role of Norman North High School's starting quarterback for the first time as a senior in the fall of 2021…named a top-100 class of 2022 prospect in the state of Oklahoma…Led the Timberwolves to a 7-4 mark which included a 4-3 mark in district games…Through the regular season, threw for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns…A dual-threat quarterback, also ran for 785 yards and eight scores…Finished the regular season with 2,992 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns…As a senior, earned the title of Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 6A-1-2…Held offers from Houston Baptist, Penn, Princeton and Yale…Originally committed to Princeton, but de-committed in mid-December prior to his commitment to NM State.

Andre Seldon | Jr. | DB | 5-8 | 173 | Belleville, Mich./Belleville HS/Michigan

2021 (Sophomore) | Appeared in a single game for Michigan, logging time in the team's win over Northern Illinois (Sept. 18)…Helped Michigan post a 12-2 record which included an 8-1 showing in Big Ten action…Michigan won the Big Ten Championship Game and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal/Capital One Orange Bowl where it faced eventual CFP National Champion Georgia.

2020 (Freshman) | Made his collegiate debut in Michigan's win at Rutgers (Nov. 21).

High School | Reigned as one of the five best prep players in the state of Michigan by the time his run at Belleville High School came to an end…Prepped by Jermain Crowell…Captured league, district and regional crowns as a senior in 2019 while leading his squad to a mark of 12-1 as well as a spot in the state semifinals…Racked up 45 tackles, 12 interceptions and a trio of pass breakups through his final two seasons of prep service…Posted five punt return touchdowns through three seasons…Touted highly by the nation's best recruiting service, was ranked as a four-star prospect, the fifth-best player in the state, the 16th-best cornerback in the land and the 223rd-best overall player in the nation by 247Sports…ESPN tabbed Seldon as the fourth-best prospect in the state, the tenth-best in the region, the 14th-best cornerback prospect in the nation and the 161st-best overall prospect in the land…Chosen to take pare in the prestigious 2019 Under Armour All-American Game…Named to MLive Detroit Dream Team as a defensive player…Secured Detroit News Dream Team and All-West team honors as a senior.

