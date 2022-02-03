NM State erases double-digit deficit in 68-57 win over Cal Baptist, Teddy Allen achieves 1,000-point milestone

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Seventy-eight games at the NCAA Division I level was all it took for the one they call "Teddy Buckets" to hit quadruple digits.

Teddy Allen joined Donnie Tillman as the two current Aggies who are members of the 1,000-point club by pouring in a game-high 22 points, Jabari Rice added 16 more and the Aggies overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to claim a 68-57 win over California Baptist Thursday night inside the Pan American Center.

Not only did NM State extend its winning streak to three games, it moved into a tie for first place in the WAC standings with Seattle U's setback at Grand Canyon.

That sets up a high-octane showdown in Las Cruces Saturday afternoon between the Aggies and Redhawks.

The Aggies and Redhawks are tied for the top spot in the WAC and when the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. Saturday they'll duke it out for league supremacy.