Tuesday night hoops; Franklin girls win District 1-6A title with win over Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas - For the Franklin girls basketball team it was pretty simple, win, and they'd secure the District 1-6A title.

But the Pebble Hills Spartans were looking to have a share of that title.

A win over Franklin would mean both teams would share the District 1-6A title.

There would be no need to share as the Franklin Cougars took care of business defeating Pebble Hills by a final score of 62-49.