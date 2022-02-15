El Paso Locomotive FC welcomes defender Andre Egiluz to 2022 roster

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas- El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Tuesday it had signed Spanish defender Ander Egiluz ahead of the upcoming 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval and receipt of his ITC.

“Ander [Egiluz] came in on trial with us and proved himself to be a great addition to the squad,” said Locomotive FC Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “He fit into the environment the players are creating and deserves his chance to be with us. He is a player that is versatile and can play either as a center back or a center-mid. He adds strength and competition to both areas.”

Egiluz joined the Athletic Bilbao Academy in Spain in 2016, where he came up through the club’s U-19 squad before signing with Tercera Divisón club CD Basconia in 2018.

While with Basconia, Egiluz went on loan to SD Leioa in Spain’s third division, Segunda División B, where he ultimately signed a permanent deal in 2019.

The 23-year-old earned consistent playing time with Leioa, where he made 35 appearances and recorded a goal and an assist in 2,379 minutes of action.

During his time with Leioa, Egiluz featured in the Copa del Rey, playing in the First Round against FC Cartagena in 2019 as a late substitute.

After SD Leioa, Egiluz played a short time with CP Villarrobledo where he earned eight appearances and a goal before transferring to Haro Deportivo, playing in 13 matches.

Born in the Basque Country in Northern Spain, the 23-year-old defender has a close connection the United States, particularly with the state of Idaho, where his mother was born, giving him a dual citizenship.

Egiluz has featured for the Stars and Stripes, making two appearances in the 2016 Slovakia Cup where he lifted the trophy with the United States U-19 Men’s National Team.