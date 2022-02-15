Girls high school basketball playoffs; bi-district round highlights & scores
EL PASO, Texas - The girls high school basketball playoffs rolled on Tuesday with teams looking to punch their ticket to the area round.
The scores below are from Tuesday's bi-district round games:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa 51 Franklin 52
Americas 29 Midland Legacy 49
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bowie 40 El Dorado 44
Andress 54 Hanks 46
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Mountain View 63 Andrews 17
Monahans 40 San Elizario 51
