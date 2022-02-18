Girls high school basketball playoffs; all El Paso area teams eliminated in area round

EL PASO, Texas - It was a bad day for El Paso area schools looking to stay alive in the girls high school basketball playoffs.

El Paso entered the day with 8 schools remaining in the playoffs, but by the end of the day, none were left.

The final scores below are from Friday.

CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Euless Trinity 58 Franklin 46

Southlake Carroll 56 Pebble Hills 36

CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Lubbock Monterey 80 Chapin 58

Lubbock Cooper 63 Burges 50

Andress 21 Amarillo 64

El Dorado 47 Canyon Randall 54

CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

San Elizario 19 Canyon 57

Mountain View 32 Big Spring 39