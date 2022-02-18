Girls high school basketball playoffs; all El Paso area teams eliminated in area round
EL PASO, Texas - It was a bad day for El Paso area schools looking to stay alive in the girls high school basketball playoffs.
El Paso entered the day with 8 schools remaining in the playoffs, but by the end of the day, none were left.
The final scores below are from Friday.
CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Euless Trinity 58 Franklin 46
Southlake Carroll 56 Pebble Hills 36
CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Lubbock Monterey 80 Chapin 58
Lubbock Cooper 63 Burges 50
Andress 21 Amarillo 64
El Dorado 47 Canyon Randall 54
CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
San Elizario 19 Canyon 57
Mountain View 32 Big Spring 39
