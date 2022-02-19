Teddy Allen powers New Mexico State past Grand Canyon, 82-66

PHOENIX, Arizona - Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66 on Saturday night.

NMSU improves to 22-4 on the season, 12-2 in WAC play.

Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-4, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference).

Clayton Henry and Donnie Tillman scored 10 apiece.

Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes (18-7, 8-5).

Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season.

New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Jan. 29.

Aggies will next travel to Seattle, Washinton to take on the Seattle Redhawks for sole possession of first place in the WAC.

Both teams enter with contest with a 12-2 conference record.

The game is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 p.m. MT.