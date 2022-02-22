High school basketball playoffs: Americas, Andress, Canutillo & San Elizario win bi-district titles Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas - The high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday with several teams from the El Paso area taking the court.

The scores below are from Tuesday's bi-district round games:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa Permian 45 Franklin 35

San Angelo Central 38 Americas 43

Eastwood 46 Odessa 57

Coronado 43 Frenship 72

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bel Air 40 Andress 54

El Paso 46 Canutillo 64

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Monahans 53 San Elizario 56 (San Elizario's Daniel Perez scored the game winning shot on a buzzer beater)

Mountain View 35 Seminole 57