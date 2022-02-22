High school basketball playoffs: Americas, Andress, Canutillo & San Elizario win bi-district titles Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas - The high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday with several teams from the El Paso area taking the court.
The scores below are from Tuesday's bi-district round games:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa Permian 45 Franklin 35
San Angelo Central 38 Americas 43
Eastwood 46 Odessa 57
Coronado 43 Frenship 72
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bel Air 40 Andress 54
El Paso 46 Canutillo 64
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Monahans 53 San Elizario 56 (San Elizario's Daniel Perez scored the game winning shot on a buzzer beater)
Mountain View 35 Seminole 57
Comments