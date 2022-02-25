High school basketball playoffs: Americas & Chapin win area round titles

EL PASO, Texas - The journey towards a state title continues for the Americas Trail Blazers and the Chapin Huskies.

In class 6A, Americas secured a victory in the area round over Byron Nelson, while in class 5A Chapin took care of business against Amarillo Tascosa.

Both teams will now head to the regional quarterfinals next week.

Americas and Chapin were the only teams from the El Paso area to advance to the next round.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for Andress, Canutillo, Parkland, San Elizario and Tornillo.

The scores from Friday are below:

CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Americas 55 Byron Nelson 44

CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Amarillo Tascosa 53 Chapin 57

Canyon Randall 44 Andress 41

Parkland 57 Amarillo Palo Duro 89

Canutillo 22 Amarillo 41

CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

San Elizario 54 Dumas 69

CLASS 3A AREA ROUND

Tulia 84 Tornillo 72