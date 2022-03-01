Tickets punched! Americas & Chapin advance to regional semi-finals in boys basketball

EL PASO, Texas - The dream of a state title is still alive for the Americas Trail Blazers and the Chapin Huskies.

Both teams advanced to the regional semi-finals after securing victories Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.

In Class 6A Americas took the win against the Keller Central Chargers by a final score of 44-38.

This will be the second straight year that the Trail Blazers have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the UIL tournament.

In Class 5A, the Chapin Huskies punched their ticket to the next round by defeating Amarillo Palo Duro by a final score of 76-56.

The Huskies were dominate from start to finish, never letting the Dons take the lead in the game.

This will also be Chapin's second straight trip to the regional semi-finals of the tournament.

Americas and Chapin now await their opponents in the next round which most likely will be played on Friday.