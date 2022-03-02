NMSU drops second straight after falling to Stephen F. Austin, 73-71

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The troubles continue for the New Mexico State Aggies.

Wednesday night at the Pan American Center, the Aggies lost their second straight game.

This time it was to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

NMSU needed a win to clinch at a least a share of the WAC regular season title, and to secure the number one seed in next week's WAC tournament.

But the Lumberjacks had other ideas as they were looking to catchup to the Aggies in the WAC standings.

SFA's Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as Stephen F. Austin stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past NMSU 73-71.

Sadaidriene Hall's two free throws with five seconds left gave the Lumberjacks a five-point edge before the Aggies made a 3-pointer at game's end.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (21-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Hall added 14 points.

David Kachelries had six assists.

Johnny McCants scored a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Aggies (23-6, 12-4).

Virshon Cotton added 12 points.

Teddy Allen had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Aggies. New Mexico State defeated Stephen F. Austin 72-58 on Jan. 22.

NMSU drops to 23-6 overall, 13-4 in WAC play.

With the loss, the Aggies are now tied with Stephen F. Austin for first place in the WAC.

NMSU will wrap up the regular season at home when they host Utah Valley.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from the Pan American Center.