High School Basketball Playoffs: Americas & Chapin eliminated in regional semi-finals

FORT WORTH, Texas - The dream season for both the Americas Trail Blazers and the Chapin Huskies has come to an end.

Both teams where eliminated in the regional semi-finals of the UIL boys high school playoffs.

In Class 6A, Americas put up a valiant effort in their game against Arlington Martin.

Despite having the lead the majority of the game, the Martin Warriors rallied in the 4th quarter to take down the Blazers by a final score of 42-37.

In Class 5A, the Chapin Huskies were just outmatched in their regional semi-final game against Mansfield Timberview.

The Timberview Wolves never gave up the lead in the contest as they would go on to defeat the Chapin Huskies by a final score of 83-56.

For the second straight season, Americas and Chapin see their state title journey come to an end in the round of 16.