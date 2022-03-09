Las Cruces defeats Sandia, 74-49; Bulldawgs advance to final four of NM state playoffs

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Bulldawgs are one step closer to winning another state title.

Wednesday, the Bulldawgs defeated Sandia in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A tournament, 74-49.

The Bulldawgs remain undefeated on the season, a perfect 30-0.

Las Cruces will next face Atrisco Heritage Friday at The Pit in Albuquerque.

The winner of that game will advance to Saturday's championship game.

Las Cruces will be looking for some redemption after they lost in the title game a season ago.