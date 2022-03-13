Las Cruces Bulldawgs fall short in state title game to Volcano Vista, 66-55

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Bulldawgs came close, but once again their bid for a state title came up short.

Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque, the Bulldawgs lost to the Volcano Vista Hawks in overtime by a final score of 66-55.

This was the second straight year that Las Cruces made it all the way to the Class 5A state finals only to leave The Pit in defeat.

Las Cruces entered the matchup undefeated at 31-0, while Volcano Vista also entered the game with a perfect record of 28-0.

It was the first time since 1999 that two teams with undefeated records met for the state title in boys basketball.

It was a hard fought game from start to finish from both teams.

After regulation, the game remained tied at 49, but in overtime Volcano Vista would create some distance outscoring the Bulldawgs 17-6 in overtime.

The Las Cruces Bulldawgs will end the season with an overall record of 31-1.