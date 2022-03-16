ABC-7 Preview: NMSU looking to pull off upset against UConn in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, New York - The New Mexico State Aggies are once again on a mission to win a national title.

Thursday, NMSU will take that first step when they face the University of Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

ABC-7's Nate Ryan is in Buffalo following the Aggies every step of the way before tipoff.

Thursday's matchup between the Aggies and Huskies features two teams that are very evenly matched.

The UConn Huskies are out of the Big East Conference and are coming into the matchup with an overall record of 23-9.

The Huskies were eliminated by Villanova in the semi-finals of the Big East Tournament.

Meantime, NMSU enters the game with an overall record of 26-6.

The Aggies won a share of the WAC regular season title before going on to win the WAC Tournament Championship.

This is the 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the NMSU Aggies, the third under NMSU head coach Chris Jans.



For the fifth time in program history, NMSU is a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

All three times the Aggies have made the NCAA Tournament under Jans, NMSU has always been a 12th seed.

Tipoff for Thursday's game is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. MT.