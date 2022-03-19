NMSU falls to Arkansas, 53-48, in second round of NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, New York - The New Mexico State Aggies were hoping stay alive in the NCAA Tournament and punch their ticket to the sweet 16.

But that wasn't in the cards for the Aggies.

Saturday night in Buffalo, NMSU's run in the tournament came to an end at the hands of Arkansas by a final score of 53-48.

Points were hard to come by for both teams, but in the end the Razorbacks secured the victory to advance to the sweet 16 of the tournament.