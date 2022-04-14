Doctor Bradley signs with New Mexico State; Bradley becomes Heiar’s first signee as Aggies’ head coach

(Courtesy: NMSU Aggies)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Doctor is in.

Thursday morning, in an announcement made by NM State head men's basketball coach Greg Heiar , Doctor Bradley became the first signee of both the Aggies' 2022-23 class as well as the Heiar coaching era.

A junior college star through his sole season at Salt Lake Community College, the lanky, athletic forward caught Heiar's eye after he and the Bruins went toe-to-toe with the Aggies' bench boss in the NJCAA Division I National Championship game in mid-March of 2022.

Doctor Bradley | F | So. | 6-8 | 200 | Gardena, Calif./Junipero Serra HS/Cal State Fullerton/Salt Lake Community College

• Had the distinction of being one of the key cogs for the nation's top-ranked NJCAA Division I basketball program through the 2021-22 campaign at Salt Lake Community College.



• Took part in all 37 of the Bruins' contests last season and made 17 appearances in the starting lineup. Through those tilts, averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.7 minutes per game.



• Finished the season with 26 outings of 10 or more points and six games with 20 or more markers.



• Earned a spot on the NJCAA Region 18 All-Tournament Team after helping the top-seeded Bruins to a regional crown.



• Helped lead his squad to the NJCAA Division I National Championship bout against current NM State head coach Greg Heiar 's Northwest Florida State squad.



• Spent the two seasons prior to his time at Salt Lake Community College at Cal State Fullerton. Redshirted for the 2019-20 season before suiting up for 13 games on the Titans' 2020-21 schedule.



• Averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 12.0 minutes per game through his lone season of on-court deployment with the Titans.



• As a prep at Junipero Sierra High School, collected Second Team All-Conference honors during his junior season.