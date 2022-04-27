High school softball playoffs: Wednesday scores

EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs began Wednesday night for some El Paso schools.

All the teams that were in action Wednesday were from class 5A.

The scores from Wednesday are below.

With the exception of the game between Ysleta and El Paso, the other two games are best of three series.

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Burges 7 El Dorado 10 (Game one final) - El Dorado leads series 1-0

Hanks 18 Jefferson 3 (Game one final) - Hanks leads series 1-0

El Paso 0 Ysleta 16 (Final) Ysleta and El Paso agreed to a one game playoff. Ysleta advances to the area round.