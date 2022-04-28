High school softball playoffs: Thursday scores

EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Thursday.

The scores below are from Thursday:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Pebble Hills 1 Midland 6 (Game 1 final) - Midland leads best-of-three series 1-0

Americas 7 Abilene 8 (Game 1 final) - Abilene leads best-of-three series 1-0

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Jefferson 0 Hanks 23 (Game 2 final) - Hanks wins series 2-0 and advances to the area round

El Dorado 11 Burges 2 (Game 2 final) - El Dorado wins series 2-0 and advances to the area round

Canutillo 2 Chapin 12 (Game 1 final) - Chapin leads best-of-three series 1-0

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Fabens 2 Monahans 20 (Final/one game playoff) - Monahans advances to area round

San Elizario 0 Andrews 10 (Game 1 final) - Andrews leads best-of-three series 1-0

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Anthony 0 Lamesa 20 (Final/one game playoff) - Lamesa advances to area round