High school baseball & softball playoffs: Friday scores

EL PASO, Texas - The high school baseball playoffs are now underway, while in softball six teams from El Paso were looking to punch their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.

The scores below are from Friday.

All games are a best-of-three series

CLASS 6A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Americas 5 San Angelo Central 0 - Game 1 Final

Americas 1 San Angelo Central 0 - Game 2 Final (Americas wins series 2-0 and advances to area round)

Eastwood 3 Midland Legacy 2 - Game 1 Final

Odessa Permian 10 Pebble Hills 9 - Game 1 Final

Frenship 12 Montwood 0 - Game 1 Final

CLASS 5A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Andress 2 El Dorado 12 - Game 1 Final

Del Valle 8 Irvin 5 - Game 1 Final

Ysleta 13 Burges 7 - Game 1 Final

Canutillo 13 Bowie 3 - Game 1 Final

CLASS 4A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Fabens 11 Seminole 8 - Game 1 Final

Fabens 3 Seminole 11 - Game 2 Final (Game three to be played Saturday)

Riverside 7 Fort Stockton 3 - Game 1 Final

Midland Greenwood 3 Clint 0 - Game 1 Final

CLASS 3A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Tornillo 5 Lamesa 2 - Game 1 Final

Tornillo 12 Lamesa 4 - Game 2 Final (Tornillo wins series 2-0 and advances to area round)

CLASS 6A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

Americas 9 Keller 2 - Game 1 Final

Eastwood 6 Timber Creek 0 - Game 1 Final (Thursday)

Eastwood 1 Timber Creek 8 - Game 2 Final

Eastwood 7 Timber Creek 12 - Game 3 Final (Timber Creek wins series 2-1 and advances to regional quarterfinals)

CLASS 5A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

Ysleta 8 Amarillo 5 - Game 1 Final

Chapin 6 Abilene Wylie 12 - Game 1 Final

El Dorado 4 Lubbock Monterey 24 - Game 1 Final

Hanks 10 Canyon Randall 11 - Game 1 Final