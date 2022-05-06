High school baseball & softball playoffs: Friday scores
EL PASO, Texas - The high school baseball playoffs are now underway, while in softball six teams from El Paso were looking to punch their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
The scores below are from Friday.
All games are a best-of-three series
CLASS 6A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Americas 5 San Angelo Central 0 - Game 1 Final
Americas 1 San Angelo Central 0 - Game 2 Final (Americas wins series 2-0 and advances to area round)
Eastwood 3 Midland Legacy 2 - Game 1 Final
Odessa Permian 10 Pebble Hills 9 - Game 1 Final
Frenship 12 Montwood 0 - Game 1 Final
CLASS 5A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Andress 2 El Dorado 12 - Game 1 Final
Del Valle 8 Irvin 5 - Game 1 Final
Ysleta 13 Burges 7 - Game 1 Final
Canutillo 13 Bowie 3 - Game 1 Final
CLASS 4A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Fabens 11 Seminole 8 - Game 1 Final
Fabens 3 Seminole 11 - Game 2 Final (Game three to be played Saturday)
Riverside 7 Fort Stockton 3 - Game 1 Final
Midland Greenwood 3 Clint 0 - Game 1 Final
CLASS 3A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Tornillo 5 Lamesa 2 - Game 1 Final
Tornillo 12 Lamesa 4 - Game 2 Final (Tornillo wins series 2-0 and advances to area round)
CLASS 6A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND
Americas 9 Keller 2 - Game 1 Final
Eastwood 6 Timber Creek 0 - Game 1 Final (Thursday)
Eastwood 1 Timber Creek 8 - Game 2 Final
Eastwood 7 Timber Creek 12 - Game 3 Final (Timber Creek wins series 2-1 and advances to regional quarterfinals)
CLASS 5A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND
Ysleta 8 Amarillo 5 - Game 1 Final
Chapin 6 Abilene Wylie 12 - Game 1 Final
El Dorado 4 Lubbock Monterey 24 - Game 1 Final
Hanks 10 Canyon Randall 11 - Game 1 Final
