El Paso high school sports recaps: 2021-2022

(Courtesy: Charles Hill)

EL PASO, Texas - Things were getting back to normal, if anything today can be called normal.

Athletic teams were able to play full schedules and the UIL and TAPPS were able to have complete state championship competition in all sports.

Some of the highlights in the El Paso area were:

*San Elizario won another 4A Boys Cross Country Championship

*Eastwood finished 3rd in 6A Boys Cross Country

3 El Paso area football teams ( Riverside, Canutillo, and Eastwood) won two games in the state playoffs

3 El Paso area boys soccer teams reach Regional Quarter Finals (San Elizario 4A, Del Valle 5A, Eastlake 6a)

San Elizario 4A girls soccer team reaches Regional Quarter Finals

America’s softball reaches the Final Four beating Abilene, Keller, Midland, South Grand Prairie, and Lewisville Marcus before losing to Northside O’Connor 7-5.

*Omar Ibrahim (Pebble Hills) 2nd place 6A 800 meter run; Jared Laverty (Americas) 7th in same race Luis Pastor (Coronado) 5th 6A 1600 meter run and 4th 3200 meter run

Christopher Moreno (San Elizario) 1st 4A 800 meter run; 5th 1600 meter run; 4th 3200 meter run

Angel Munoz (Riverside) 9th 4A 300 meter hurdles; 7th triple jump

Angel Torres (Tornillo) 1st 3A 1600 meter run and 3rd 3200 meter run

Cathedral wins TAPPS Division 1 Swimming Chapionship for 2nd consecutive year

*Coronado’s Naomi Katz qualifies for state tournament in 6A Girls Singles

*Coronado’s Ian Uraga finishes runner-up in 6A state tournament Boy’s Singles

*Cathedral wins TAPPS 6A Boys State Tennis Tournament

*Cathedral’s Isaac Royval wins TAPPS 6A Singles Title

*Eastwood’s Trebor Moreno wins gold medal in 6A Wrestling

And on a sad note--- Two El Paso coaching legends passed away during the 2021-2022 school year. Andress/Riverside head basketball coach and former Cathedral swimming coach JackWhite left us way too soon. Both were great coaches and even better men. May both Rest in Peace.

VOLLEYBALL

No El Paso area high school has won a state championship in volleyball since Anthony High School accomplished the feat twice in the mid 1970’s. The trend would continue in 2021. Here are the playoff results for the various classifications:



6A

Bi-District

Eastlake defeated Midland 3-1; Coronado beat Wolfforth Freanship 3-0; Montwood lost to Midland Legacy 3-1; Franklin defeated Odessa Permian 3-0

Area

Keller defeated Eastlake 3-0; Coronado beat Keller Timber Creek 3-1; Franklin lost to Northwest Eaton 3-2

Regional Quarter Finals

Coronado lost to Keller 3-0



5A

Bi-District

Ysleta defeat EPHS 3-2; Hanks defeated Chapin 3-2; El Dorado beat Jefferson 3-2; Burges beat Canutillo 3-0

Area

Lubbock Cooper defeated Ysleta 3-0; Amarillo defeated Hanks 3-0; El Dorado lost to Randall 3-0; Burges lost to Abilene Wylie 3-0



4A

Bi District

San Elizario lost to Monhans 3-2; Clint lost to Seminole 3-2; Fabens lost to Midland Greenwood 3-0; Clint Mountain View lost to Pecos 3-1



3A

Bi District

Tornillo was defeated by Brownfield 3-0; Anthony lost to Denver City 3-0



FOOTBALL

Three area football teams advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2014. Riverside, Canutillo, and Eastwood all had outstanding seasons.



6A

Bi District

Franklin lost to Odessa Permian 56-28; Midland Legacy defeated Pebble Hills 43-22; Eastlake defeated San Angelo Central 21-17; Eastwood defeated Abilene 31-27

Area

Eastlake lost to Northwest Nelson 63-14; Eastwood defeated Fort Worth Boswell 28-21

Regional

Eastwood lost to Prosper 53-6



5A Division 1

Bi District

Chapin Defeated Amarillo Caprock 29-28; Coronado defeated Bel Air 67-7; Amarillo Tascosa defeated El Dorado 53-7; Amarillo defeated Del Valle 45-21

Area

Chapin lost to Mansfield Summit 56-7; Coronado lost to Midlothian 21-17



5A Division 2

Bi District

Canutillo beat Jefferson 41-13; Andress Beat Ysleta 42-6; Parkland beat Austin 42-21; Clint Horizon beat Burges 57-56

Area

Canutillo defeated Randall 27-24; Andress lost to Wichita Falls Rider 37-13; Parkland lost to Lubbock Cooper 51-14; Clint Horizon lost to Grapevine 71-34

Regional

Canutillo lost to Wichita Falls Rider 28-7



4A Division 1

Bi District

Riverside beat Big Spring 34-7; Andrews beat Fabens 73-0; Fort Stockton defeated Clint Mountain View 47-8; Clint defeated San Angelo Lake View 33-7

Area

Riverside beat Lake Worth 28-20; Clint lost to Wichita Falls Hirschi 53-19

Regional 10

Riverside lost to Springtown 40-14



3A Division 2

Bi District

Anthony lost to Brady 57-14

TEAM TENNIS

There were no state championships but several schools had outstanding performances during season.



6A

Coronado, Eastwood, Montwood, and Franklin were the El Paso area’s representatives in the UIL Team Tennis tournament. Only Coronado was able to win a Bi District match when the T-Birds defeated Midland 10-3. Coronado was beaten by Keller 10-9 in the Area round



5A

Bi District

Chapin beat Hanks 10-0; Burges defeated Horizon 10-3; Del Valle upended Jefferson 10-3; and EPHS beat Bel Air 10-1.

Area

Amarillo defeated Burges 10-0; Abilene Wylie beat Chapin 19-0; Canyon Randall beat Del Valle 19-0; and Lubbock defeated EPHS 10-0.



4A

Bi District

Clint defeated Pecos 10-9; Riverside lost to Monahans 12-7; Fabens was defeated by Andrews 18-1; and San Elizario beat Fort Stockton 19-0

Area

Clint lost to Brownfield 10-2; San Elizario defeated Seminole 10-4

Regional Quarter Finals

Andrews defeated San Elizario 10-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

El Paso area schools have always done well in the annual UIL and TAPPS Cross Country state championships.

Eastwood won a 5A Boys title in 2019 and San Elizario had won five 4A Boys titles prior to the 2021 season.

They would make it 6 championships in 2021 to go along with their 2nd place finish in 2019. Eastwood moved back to 6A but still finished with a third place finish.



Boys Cross Country

4A

San Elizario won its’ sixth 4A title at the 2021 UIL Cross Country championships. Christopher Moreno led the Eagles to the title with an individual second place finish. Other team members were Angel Maese (15th), Matthew Maese (20th), Irvin Vasquez (26th), Julian Guerra (31st), Alan Ceballos (41st), and Jorge Maese (67th). Four of the seven runners return in 2022 so another title is very possible. Jayden Bustillos and Andrew Valdiviezo, both from Riverside had top 20 finishes at the meet.



6A

Eastwood won a 5A state title in 2019 but has since returned to the 6A ranks. The Troopers finished in third place at the 2021 meet. Team members were Andres Gurrola (5th), Issac Mendoza (8th), Jacob Beckett (21st), Victor Anchondo (26th), Devon Paez (72nd), Anthony Casillas (81st), Joaquin Chavez (109th). Omar Ibrahim, of Pebble Hills, finished 8th, Coronado’s Luis Pastor finished 10th.



5A

Hanks High School had the best overall finish of the El Paso area high schools in the 5A competition. Alejandro Tarin finished the race in 27th place for the Knights.



3A

Tornillo High School has done well in recent state competitions but their finish in 2021 was not as strong. Angel Torres did have an excellent meet finishing in second place. Daniel Romero finished in 26th place.



Girls Cross Country

6A

Eastwood and Franklin had the top finishes for the El Paso area girls at the 2021 6A Cross Country meet. The Trooper’s Adelynn Rodriguez and Lauren Wells fished the race in 7th and 10th place, respectively. Alyssa Laspada, of Franklin, finished in 62nd place.



5A

Burges and Jefferson had the best finishes among the 5A girls at the 2021 meet. Pamela Ramirez of Burges finished 68th while Jefferson’s Crystal Peterson finished in 76th place.



4A

San Elizario’s Samantha Ramirez had the top finish among the area’s 4A runners finishing the race in 74th place.

3A

The Tornillo girls finished the state meet with a respectable 11th place finish. Team members were Kylenne Elias, Brianna Ibarra, Wendy Garcia, Nataly Escajeda, Olivia Garcia, and Abetsi Blanco.

TAAPS Cross Country

Boys

Cathedral High School finished third in the 2021 TAPPS 6A Cross Country Meet. Team members were Elijah Noble (8th), Bernard Martinez (9th), Jacob Noble (12th), Preston Arnett (14th),Dylan Lorilla (26th), Marcos Garcia (28th), and Diego Espinosa (40th).



Girls

El Paso Loretto Academy finished the 2021 TAPPS 6A Cross Country meet in 16th place. Top runner was Mariah Martinez who finished in 50th place.

Basketball

Americas and Chapin were the top 2 boys basketball teams during the 2021-2022 season.

Americas won 35 games and reached the Region 1-6A semi-finals for the second straight year.

The Trailblazers lost to Arlington Martin 42-37 in the Regional Semi-Finals.

Chapin reached the 1-5A Region Semi-Finals for the second straight season and won 31 games during the season.



Boys Basketball

6A

Franklin lost to Odessa Permian 47-35; Eastwood lost to Odessa 57-46; Wolfforth Frenship beat Coronado 72-43; Americas beat San Angelo Central 43-38.

Area

Americas defeated Northwest Nelson 55-44.

Regional Quarter Finals

Americas defeated Keller Central 42-38

Regional Semi Finals

Americas lost to Arlington Martin 42-37



5A

Bi-District

Andress defeated Bel Air 54-40; Canutillo beat EPHS 64-46; Parkland beat Burges 42-41; Chapin beat Horizon 70-52

Area

Canyon Randall beat Andress 44-41; Amarillo beat Canutillo 41-22; Parkland lost to Palo Duro 89-57; Chapin beat Tascosa 57-53

Regional Quarter Finals

Chapin beat Palo Duro 76-56

Regional Semi Finals

Chapin lost to Mansfield Timberview 83-56



4A

Bi-District

Seminole defeated Clint Mountain View 57-35; Midland Greenwood defeated EP Harmony 59-28; Andrews beat Fabens 38-34; San Elizario beat Monahans 56-53

Area

Dumas beat San Elizario 71-54



3A

Bi-District

Tornillo beat Lamesa 71-46

Area

Tornillo lost to Tulia 84-72



Girls Basketball

6A

Bi-District

Pebble Hills beat San Angelo Central 50-49; Coronado lost to Wolfforth Frenship 63-35; Midland Legacy beat Americas 49-29; Franklin beat Odessa 52-51

Area

Pebble Hills lost to Southlake Carroll 56-36; Franklin lost to Euless Trinity 58-46



5A

Bi-District

Burges beat Bel Air 51-42; Andress beat Hanks 54-46; El Dorado beat Bowie 44-40; Chapin beat Ysleta 80-33

Area

Lubbock Cooper beat Burges 63-50; Amarillo beat Andress 64-21; Canyon Randall beat El Dorado 54-47; Monterey beat Chapin 80-58



4A

Bi-District

San Elizario beat Monahans 51-40; Midland Greenwood beat Clint 71-39; Seminole beat Riverside 84-36; Clint Mountain View beat Andrews 63-17

Area

Big Spring beat Mountain View 39-32; Canyon beat San Elizario 57-19



3A

Bi-District

Brownfield beat Anthony 108-16



TAPPS Basketball

Bi-District

Cathedral lost to Trinity Christian 59-26

Soccer

El Paso area schools have done very well in the UIL Soccer state tournament. Several schools have won state championships.



Boys Soccer

6A

Bi-District

Franklin lost to Odessa 4-1; Socorro beat Frenship 5-4 (3-1 so); Pebble Hills beat Midland Legacy 1-0; Eastlake beat Odessa Permian 5-2

Area

Eastlake beat Timber Creek 7-0; Hurst Bell beat Socorro 1-0; Euless Trinity beat Pebble Hills 1-0

Regional

Eastlake beat Euless Trinity 3-2

Quarter Finals

Eastlake lost to Plano 3-1



5A

Bi-District

El Dorado beat Andress 2-0; Irvin beat Canutillo 2-1 (4-2 so); Del Valle beat EPHS 1-0; Bel Air beat Burges 1-0

Area

Lubbock Cooper beat El Dorado 2-1 (4-2 so); Palo Duro beat Irvin 1-0 (11-10 so); Del Valle beat Amarillo 2-1 (5-3 so); Bel Air beat Caprock 1-0

Regional

Del Valle beat Bel Air 1-0

Quarter Finals

Del Valle lost to Grapevine 4-1



4A

Bi-District

Clint beat Dumas 2-1 (3-0 so); Riverside beat Borger 4-3; Mountain View lost to Pampa 4-1; San Elizario beat Canyon 5-0

Area

San Elizario beat Brownwood 4-0; Clint lost to Stephenville 4-0; Riverside lost to Snyder 2-1

Regional

San Elizario beat Pampa 2-0

Regional Quarterfinals

San Elizario lost to Castleberry 2-1 (5-4 so)



Girls Soccer

6A

Eastwood lost to Frenship 3-0; Odessa Permian beat Americas 4-2; San Angelo Central beat Eastlake 4-0; Franklin beat Midland 2-1

Area

Franklin lost to Keller 7-0



5A

Bi-District

Bel Air beat Andress 3-2; Canutillo beat Jefferson 3-1; Burges beat Del Valle 1-0 (4-2 so); EPHS beat El Dorado 5-1

Area

Lubbock Cooper beat EPHS 2-1; Lubbock Coronado beat Bel Air 3-0; Amarillo beat Canutillo 2-1; Burges lost to Randall 2-1



4A

Bi-District

Mountain View lost to Pampa 6-0; Riverside lost to Dumas 5-0; Canyon beat Clint 7-0; San Elizario beat Borger 8-1

Area

San Elizario beat Brownwood 3-1

Regional

San Elizario beat Canyon 5-1

Quarter Finals

San Elizario lost to Argyle 7-0

Baseball

Socorro and Bowie are the only teams from the El Paso area to win UIL state championships.

Bowie won their title in 1949 and Socorro won in 2009. Some teams, most notably Riverside have been close.

Not the case in 2022 although Riverside and Del Valle made it to the Regional round.



6A

Bi-District

Pebble Hills Beat Odessa Permian; Midland Legacy beat Eastwood; Frenship beat Montwood; Americas beat San Angelo Central

Area

Americas lost to eventual state champion Southlake Carroll; Pebble Hills lost to Keller



5A

Bi-District

Ysleta beat Burges; Canutillo beat Bowie; Del Valle beat Irvin; El Dorado beat Andress

Area

Lubbock Cooper beat Ysleta; Canyon Randall beat Canutillo; Del Valle beat Lubbock Cooper; Abilene Wylie beat El Dorado

Regional

Abilene Wylie beat Del Valle



4A

Bi District

Clint lost to Midland Greenwood; Seminole beat Fabens; Andrews beat San Elizario; Riverside beat Fort Stockton

Area

Riverside beat Lubbock Estacado

Regional

Riverside lost to Snyder



3A

Bi-District

Tornillo beat Lamesa

Area

Idalou beat Tornillo



Softball

Bel Air was the last team from the El Paso area to make a trip to the Final 4 of the UIL Softball State Championship.

The Highlanders turned the trick 1993 and 1994 when the UIL first recognized the sport.

That all changed this season when Americas High School stormed through their competition and made the trip to the Final 4 before losing a hard fought game to eventual state champion San Antonio’s Northside O’Connor.



6A

Bi-District

Americas beat Abilene; Midland beat Pebble Hills; Frenship beat Eastlake; Eastwood beat Odessa

Area

Americas defeated Keller; Eastwood was defeated by Keller Timber Creek

Regional

Americas defeated Midland

Regional Quarter Finals

Americas beat South Grand Prairie

Regional Semi Finals

Americas beat Lewisville Marcus

Final Four

Americas lost to Northside O’Connor 7-5



5A

Bi-District

El Dorado beat Burges; Ysleta beat EPHS; Hanks beat Jefferson; Chapin beat Canutillo

Area

Abilene Wylie beat Chapin; Hanks lost to Randall; El Dorado lost to Monterey; Ysleta lost to Amarillo



4A

Bi-District

Clint lost to Midland Greenwood; San Elizario lost to Andrews; Fabens lost to Monahans; Riverside lost to Fort Stockton



3A

Bi-District

Anthony lost to Lamesa



Track and Field

6A Pebble Hills (22nd), Coronado(30th), and Eastlake (47th) were the top three finishers from the El Paso area. No El Paso area 6A girls team finished in the top 50 places

Omar Ibrahim of Pebble Hills finished second in the 800 meter run. Jared Laverty of Americas finished 7th in the same race. Coronado’s Luis Pastor finished 5th in the 1600 meter run and 4th in the 3200 meter run.



5A It wasn’t a good meet for the boys and girls from the 5A area schools The Andress boys finished in the top 70 which is the highest placing for a 5A school.



4A The San Elizario boys finished the meet in 16th place while Riverside had a top 60 finish. No girls teams from 4a were in the rankings. San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno had an outstanding meet finishing 1st in the 800 meter run, 5th in the 1600 meter run, and 4th in the 3200 meter run. Riverside’s Angel Munoz finished 9th in the 300 meter hurdles and 7th in the triple jump.



3A Tornillo’s Angel Torres had an outstanding meet finishing 1st in the 1600 meter run and 3rd in the 3200 meter run.



Swimming

The El Paso area UIL public schools usually don’t do very well at the state swimming competitions.

There is the occasional top ten finish in some of the events but no serious contention for a state championship.

El Paso High, Franklin, Eastwood, and Jefferson are the schools that have performed best at the state level and that is also the case this year.

The story is different with the area’s TAPPS schools. Cathedral had won 30 straight state championships (32 in all) before their streak was halted in 2018 and 2019 but the “Empire Struck Back” in 2020 and again this year.

The Irish have now won consecutive state tiles. Loretto Academy also does fairly well at the state competitions.



Girls Swimming

EPHS finished in 18th place at the 5A Girls State Championships.

The Tigers were the only area high school to finish in the top 50 at the competition.

Allegra Rojas Antillon of EPHS finished 14th in the 200 yard freestyle event and 16th in the 100 yard freestyle.

El Paso High finished in 9th place in the 200 yard freestyle relay event. Team members were Camille Davis, Zyenna Martinez, Ava Valles, and Allegra Rojas-Antillon.

The Tigers placed 7th in the 400 yard freestyle relay. Team members were Allegra Rojas Antillon, Zyenna Martinez, Ava Valles, and Camille Davis. Gigi Gotaas of Coronado finished in 15th place in the 6A 100 yard backstroke event.

Coronado was the area’s only 6A girls team that scored points at the state meet. The Thunderbirds finished in 55th place.



Boys Swimming

No 6A area boys team cracked the state rankings.

El Paso High’s boys team finished 10th at the 5A event while the Jefferson/Silva team finished in 46th place. EPHS finished 5th in the 200 yard medley relay event.

Team members were Zev Benjamin, Brayden Goeldner, Jacob Vallejo, and Holden Convertino. Jefferson’s Asher Min finished 13th in the 200 yard freestyle. Brayden Goeldner of EPHS finished 7th in the 200 yard IM.

El Paso High’s Marcos Otero took 12th place in the 500 yard freestyle event. Zev Benjamin of EPHS finished 12th in the 100 yard backstroke event.

El Paso High’s Brayden Goeldner and Maros Otero took 6th and 7th place, respectively, in the 100 yard breaststroke.



TAAP Swimming

Cathedral has long been a dynasty in TAPPS Swimming.

The Irish won 30 straight tiles before the streak was stopped in 2018 and 2019. Cathedral has now won consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021.

Cathedral score 359 points to win the Division 1 state title over St. Thomas’ 313 points. Cathedral did well in the relay races which is key in winning a state title in swimming and track.

The Irish swimmers won the 400 yard freestyle relay and finished 3rd in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Javier Terrazas was 3rd in the 100 yard backstroke and 4th in the 500 yard freestyle. Fernando Perez was third in the 100 yard freestyle. Eli Villalva was 3rd in the 200 yard IM.

Loretto Academy finished 5th in the Division 1 girls state championships. Tenly Reha was 5th in the 200 yard freestyle and 7th in the 100 yard backstroke. Loretto also did well in the relay races finishing 4th in the 200 yard medley relay, 5th in the 200 yard freestyle relay, and 6th in the 400 yard freestyle relay.



Golf

No El Paso area high school golf team (girls or boys) qualified for the 2022 UIL State Golfing Tournament.

El Paso area teams do well in local competition but fail to make the top 3 places at the Regional level.

Only the top 3 schools and 3 top individual golfers (not on one of the top three school’s teams) qualify for the state tournament.

Coronado’s boys won 1-6A competition with a team total 466 shots over Eastwood’s 494 shots.

Coronado was led by Ryan Lewis, who was the district champion and shot a two day total of 113.

The tournament was shortened to 27 holes due to high winds. Cayle Beltran of Coronado finished in a tie for 2nd place with Eastwood’s Javier Delgadillo. Coronado also won the 1-6A girls tiltle with a score of 525 compared to the Eastwood Gold team’s score of 527.

The Eastwood Blue team finished 3rd followed by Franklin and Pebble Hills.

Kelly Peden (Eastwood) won the individual girls championship followed by Coronado’s Kynlee Stubbs, Eastwood’s Madison Venegas, and Coronado’s Sabrina Katz.



TAPPS GOLF

Cathedral finished 3rd at the TAPPS Division 6A golf tournament.

Cathedral shot a two day total of 631 which was four shots more than 2nd place John Paul II.

Dante Villareal finished 4th at the tournament with a two day total of 149.

Cathedral, under the coaching of Kristi Albers, improved on 2021’s 7th place finish.

Loretto Academy finished the girls tournament in 8th place. Marianna Castillo paced the team with a two day score of 197.



Tennis

El Paso area schools dominated tennis for many years.

EPHS and Austin had many state champions from the 1930’s to the 1960’s Franklin and Coronado have both had their fair share of great tennis players.

Recently, El Paso High and Chapin have had very good players.

Coronado’s Nathan Brown won the 6A Boys Singles title in 2015.

There were no state champions this year but two Coronado tennis players finished in the Final Four and played for state championships.



Ian Uraga qualified for the state tournament in 6A Boy’s Singles.

He won his quarter-finals match against Conroe the Woodland’s Cal Riggs 7-5, 6-2.

He then defeated Northside Harlan’s Lathan Skrobarecek 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Semi-Finals.

He reached the Finals where he dropped a hard fought match to San Antonio Reagan’s Kyle Totorica 7-6, 6-0.

Naomi Katz of Coronado also qualified for the state tournament in 6A Girls Singles. Naomi won here Quarter Finals match against Houston Memorial’s Tara Ahmadi 6-3, 6-4. Naomi was defeated in her Semi Finals match by Round Rock Westwood’s Kinaa Graham 6-1, 6-0.

Congratulations to both Ian and Naomi for their great season.



Fort Hancock’s Briana Estrada and Julissa Herrera qualified for the state tournament in 2A Girls Doubles. They were defeated by Mason’s Lucy Rochat and Kinsley Jordan 6-2, 6-4 in their Quarter Finals match.

TAPPS Tennis



Cathedral won the 6A TAPPS Tennis State Championship for the second straight year.

The Irish scored 25.5 points to far out distance John Paul II-Plano’s 13 points. In boys singles Marcos Gonzalez defeated D. Smith of Midland Christian but lost to Jefferson Page of St, Pius Catholic School. Isaac Royval of Cathedral defeated Octavio Hinojosa of St. Thomas 6-0, 6-0. He then defeated Jonas Aronsson of John Paul II-Plano 6-1, 6-2. He continued his winning ways defeating Balaji Srikrishna of the Village School-Houston 6-3, 6-2. Royval won the Boys Singles title by defeat Jake Vo of John Paul II-Plano 6-2, 6-4.



In Boys Doubles , Cathedral’s S.Borrego/R.Hinojos defeated C. Burgeson/M. Emmanuel of Midland Christian 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Trinity Christian’s D. Boylan/B. Muschalek 6-1, 6-0. Cathedal’s E. Ceballos/F. Uriarte defeated All Saint Episcopal’s B. Johnson/ R. French 6-2, 6-1 and then defeated Monsignor Kelly’s N. Sobolak/ G. Plaunty 6-2, 6-0. They then defeated Nolan Catholic’s C. Nguyen/ D. Nguyen 6-3, 6-2 before losing in the state championship match to Trinity Christian’s D. Boylan/B. Muschalek 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.



Loretto Academy finished the state tournament in 5th place. In Girls Singles Jayne Nowak defeated All Saints Episcopal’s Anne Delk 6-3, 6-4. She lost her second match to St,Agnes Academy-Houston’s Catharine Garofolo-Ro 6-0, 6-0. In Girls Doubles, Loretto’s C, Chavez/E. Isaac defeated Trinity Christiian’s L. Fort/C. Anderson before losing to St. Agnes’ A. Junker/ A. Ham 4-6, 5-7.



Wrestling

El Paso area schools have dominated the UIL’s State Wrestling Tournament in recent years. The Hank’s girls won 6 straight 5A titles and then were defeated by the Eastwood girls in 2019.

El Paso area individuals have also dominated the tournament in both 6A and 5A. Such was not the case in 2022.

There was no state team title for any El Paso area school and only one local wrestler won an individual state championship.

Still, the El Paso area didn’t come home empty handed.



5A Girls Wrestling

Chapin was the top 5A girls wrestling team from the El Paso area. The Huskies finished in 10th place. Hanks finished in 17th place and Andress and Austin took 21st place.

Judith Sandoval of Hanks took the silver medal at 102 pounds. Chapin’s Keilani Guillermo took second place at 119 pounds.



6A Girls

Montwood and Americas were the top El Paso area schools at the girls 6A tournament. The Ram finished in 17th place and the Trailblazers finished in 19th place. America’s Erica Cobos brought home a silver medal at 215 pounds.



5A Boys

Andress had the best finish among 5A boys teams. The Eagles finished in 15th place while Riverside finished in 25th place. Jayden Bustillos of Riverside won a silver medal at 126 pounds

6A Boys

Trebor Moreno of Eastwood was the area’s only gold medal winner. Moreno won the state title at 132 pounds.

Miguel Solis of Eastwood finished in second place at 106 pounds.

Eastwood was the area’s top 6A boys team. The Troopers finished in 7th place. Pebble Hills finished in 30th place while Franklin placed 32nd.