Pan American Center set to host PanAmaniacs training camp ahead of TBT

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The PanAmaniacs are coming to town.



It was announced Thursday that before heading to Albuquerque, N.M., to compete in a winner-take-all basketball tournament, the team of Aggie alumni will do some fine-tuning in the building that inspired their moniker.



The PanAmaniacs, a team put together by former Aggie Brandon Mason, will begin their run in The Basketball Tournament on Monday evening in Albuquerque, N.M.

However, before they begin their quest for $1 million, they will make a stop in Aggie Country for events on Friday and Saturday.



Their stay in The City of Crosses will begin with a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces for their end-of-summer cookout on Friday, July 15.

The group of Aggie greats will also be lending some help in the form of basketball instruction at the cookout.

Caliche's is pitching in as well as they will provide frozen custard sundaes to those at the cookout on Friday.



Aggie fans wanting to get an up-close look at the team representing NM State at TBT will be able to attend an open practice at the Pan American Center on Saturday, July 16.

This event will be free of charge and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The team will also be preparing for TBT's version of a three-point contest – the 33-point contest.

Additionally, there will be a chance for fans to meet the PanAmaniacs following the open practice.

Members of the 2022-23 NM State men's basketball program will also be in attendance and will be available for autographs and pictures on Saturday evening.



Following the stay in Las Cruces, festivities surrounding the PanAmaniacs will head to the site of TBT's New Mexico Regional. Fans are invited to join fellow members of Aggie Nation for a pregame event at Bosque's Nob Hill Public House in Albuquerque ahead of the first round matchup versus The Enchantment – a team comprised of New Mexico alumni.



The official roster that NM State Director of Athletics and PanAmaniacs Head Coach Mario Moccia will take with him into The Pit on Monday night will include:



Ian Baker (2013-17)

Terrell Brown (2018-20)

Evan Gilyard II (2019-21)

Justin Hawkins (2006-08)

Braxton Huggins (2014-17)

Zach Lofton (2017-18)

Lamar Morinia (Montana St.-Northern)

Jerome Seagers (Rutgers/UNLV)

B.J. West (2009-13)

Jonathon Wilkins (2014-18)

Jahmar "JY" Young (2007-10)



Tip-off for the round-of-64 matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. Tickets for the rivalry contest can be found here.

The victor will then take on the winner of the matchup between top-seeded Heartfire and eighth-seeded Competitive Choice on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Additional information can be found at thetournament.com.

Due to the tournament being a winner-take-all format, players and coaches are not paid to compete and are paying their own way to make the trip back to New Mexico.

Fans interested in supporting the PanAmaniacs and becoming a part of the movement can do so by donating to the team's GoFundMe.