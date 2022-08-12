Community Champions: Three El Paso runners become All-Americans at national competition

EL PASO, Texas - How did you spend your summer vacation?

For three young track and field athletes from El Paso, they were off becoming All-Americans.

At the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, three runners from El Paso finished in the top 8 of their events.

A finish in the top 8 means an athlete becomes an All-American.

Congratulations to Miranda Jauregui, Tyson Cotchery & Mark Barajas.

In the 8 and under category, 7-year-old Miranda Jauregui finished in 7th place in the 1500m run.

Tyson Cotchery, an 8th grader at Hornedo Middle School finished in 7th place in the 1500m run.

Mark Barajas is a junior at Pebble Hills High School.

He became an All-American in three events.

Barajas finished in second place in the steeplechase, 4th place in the 1500m, and 5th place in the 800m.

For their accomplishments, they are this week's Community Champions.

