NMSU football season opener against Nevada to be televised on ESPN 2

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are getting ready for primetime.

Wednesday it was confirmed that the team's season opener at home against Nevada will be televised on ESPN 2.

The kickoff time for the game has also been scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Aggies will host the Nevada Wolfpack Saturday, August 27 in what will be the debut for NMSU's new head football coach Jerry Kill.

Kill has been tasked with turning around a program that finished 2-10 last season.

The Aggies are a 9 point underdog in the game, but perhaps some added motivation for the Aggies as they'll now take the field before a national telelvision audience.