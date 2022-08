EL PASO, Texas - The troubles continue for the El Paso Locomotive FC.

Saturday at Southwest University Park, the Locomotive FC lost to the San Diego Loyal SC by a final score of 3-1.

The Locomotive haven't won a game in their last six matches.

Only 7 games remain this season and the Locomotive are currently in 7th place of the Western Conference standings.

El Paso will next take on Phoenix Rising SC next Saturday at Southwest University Park.