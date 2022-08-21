UTEP Soccer start the season 0-2 after falling 4-0 at Abilene Christian

ABILENE, Texas – Behind a pair of goals from Chayse Thorn, Abilene Christian handed UTEP a 4-0 setback on Sunday in a non-conference tilt.

The Wildcats (1-1) delivered their first goal in the 17th minute to jump ahead early. The opportunity was created when Macie Stephens launched a pass from near midfield to a waiting Thorn just outside the box. In a good position to make a move, Thorn would do the rest, getting past a UTEP (0-2) defender and booting the shot into the upper back-right corner of the net.

Thorn then utilized her speed for another goal in the 26th minute, working her way past the Miner defense on the way to winning a 1-v-1 battle with the keeper. She possessed the ball from midfield until taking her shot halfway into the box.

ACU added a penalty kick goal by Natalie Jones in the 31st minute and a Sami Brown breakaway strike in the 83rd.

Lili Ross had two saves and faced eight shots on the way to her first shutout of the season in net for the Wildcats.

ACU took 14 shots for the contest, including eight on frame. The three-goal first half was where the Wildcats were most opportunistic, taking 10 shots.

Daniele Tovar and Sheyliene Patolo took the two shots on frame for the Miners.

UTEP remains on the road for a game at Southern Utah next Thursday at 4 p.m. MT.