Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:18 PM

Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Clint, Coronado & Eastwood advance to area round

EL PASO, Texas - Monday was the start of the high school volleyball playoffs across the state of Texas.

Three teams from the El Paso area were crowned Bi-district Champions, and will now advance to the area round of the playoffs.

In Class 6A, the Coronado Thunderbirds played host to the Midland High School Bulldogs.

Coronado swept the Bulldogs in straight sets, 3-0.

Also in Class 6A, the Eastwood Troopers and the Frenship Wildcats met at a neutral site in Fort Stockton, with the Troopers walking away with the victory in 4 sets, 3-1.

Coronado and Eastwood both advance to the area round in the 6A state playoffs.

In Class 4a, it was the Clint Lions taking on the Bowie Bears over at Clint High School.

The Lions secured the victory defeating the Bears in straight sets, 3-0.

Clint advances to the area round of the 4A state playoffs.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content