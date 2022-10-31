Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Clint, Coronado & Eastwood advance to area round

EL PASO, Texas - Monday was the start of the high school volleyball playoffs across the state of Texas.

Three teams from the El Paso area were crowned Bi-district Champions, and will now advance to the area round of the playoffs.

In Class 6A, the Coronado Thunderbirds played host to the Midland High School Bulldogs.

Coronado swept the Bulldogs in straight sets, 3-0.

Also in Class 6A, the Eastwood Troopers and the Frenship Wildcats met at a neutral site in Fort Stockton, with the Troopers walking away with the victory in 4 sets, 3-1.

Coronado and Eastwood both advance to the area round in the 6A state playoffs.

In Class 4a, it was the Clint Lions taking on the Bowie Bears over at Clint High School.

The Lions secured the victory defeating the Bears in straight sets, 3-0.

Clint advances to the area round of the 4A state playoffs.