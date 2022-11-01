Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round.

The results from Tuesday are below.

CLASS 6A

Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0

Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0

CLASS 5A

El Paso defeated Horizon 3-0

Hanks defeated Andress 3-0

Burges defeated Ysleta 3-0

Jefferson defeated Del Valle 3-1

CLASS 4A

Irvin defeated Riverside 3-0

Fabens defeated Young Women's Academy 3-0

San Elizario defeated Austin 3-0

CLASS 2A

Sterling City defeated Anthony 3-1