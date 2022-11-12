New Mexico State steamrolls Lamar for third straight win, 51-14

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - There was never any doubt Saturday afternoon that the New Mexico State Aggies were simply the better team against the Lamar Cardinals.

NMSU picked up their third straight win of the season after defeating Lamar, 51-14.

The Aggies maintained control of the game from start to finish.

NMSU would jump out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

They would tack on 20 more points in the second quarter to go up 37-0 at the half.

Lamar would finally getting on the board in the 3rd quarter putting up 7 points, but NMSU would extend their lead by scoring 14 points to go up 51-7 entering the 4th quarter.

NMSU quarterback, Diego Pavia had a solid day putting up 151 yards passing for 2 touchdowns, and 90 yards rushing.

NMSU running back, Jamoni Jones would score two rushing touchdowns for the Aggies, while running backs Timothy Gans and Makhilyn Young would each have a rushing touchdown.

NMSU's Star Thomas and Thomaz Whitford would each have a receiving touchdown on the day.

The NMSU Aggies won their third game in a row for the first time since 2017 when they went on to win the Arizona Bowl.

NMSU's overall record now stands at 4-5, but a tough challenge awaits the Aggies next Saturday.

NMSU will hit the road to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers out of the SEC.