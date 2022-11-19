UTEP dominate in 40-6 victory over Florida International

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP Miners are one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

Saturday afternoon at the Sun Bowl, the Miners dominated the Florida International Panthers by a final score of 40-6.

It was a win UTEP needed to have as they need to win their final two games of the season in order to go to a bowl game.

The Miners were the first to find paydirt on their first possession of the game.

UTEP quarterback Calvin Brownholtz would score a touchdown on a quarterback keeper from inside the one yard line.

Miners would take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Brownholtz took the field in place of Gavin Hardison who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The Miners would find the end zone again later in the first quarter following a touchdown run by UTEP running back Reynaldo Flores.

UTEP would end the first quarter with the lead, 14-0.

Flores was just getting started as he would have another touchdown run in the second quarter to extend UTEP's lead, 21-0.

The Miners would then turn to the air on their next possession as Brownholtz would connect on a touchdown pass to Tyrin Smith.

UTEP continued to pile it on going up 28-0.

But the Miners weren't done with the onslaught in the second quarter.

Brownholtz would throw another touchdown pass this time to Kelly Akharaiyi.

UTEP would extend their lead, 35-0.

Just before the half, UTEP would kick a field goal to go up 38-0.

The Miners were held scoreless in the third quarter, but UTEP's defense was once again able to hold FIU's offense from putting any points on the board.

At the start of the fourth quarter a mishap by UTEP's offense would lead to FIU's first points of the game.

Brownholtz would get sacked, and end up fumbling the ball in the process.

FIU would recover the loose ball and return it all the way for a touchdown.

Panthers would fail on a two point conversion attempt.

UTEP still had a solid 38-6 lead in the 4th quarter.

The Miners would end up getting two more points after sacking FIU's quarterback in their own end zone for a safety.

UTEP held a 40-6 lead late in the fourth quarter, and that score would hold to the end.

With the win UTEP's overall record improves to 5-6 on the season.

That sets up a must win for UTEP in their final game of the regular season on the road against UT San Antonio.

Miners will have to come out with a win against the Roadrunners if they want to become bowl eligible.

It won't be an easy task as the UTSA Roadrunners are currently in first place in Conference USA, and are undefeated in conference play.

Kickoff for UTEP's game against UTSA is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at 1:30 p.m. MT from the Alamodome in San Antonio.