Former UTEP head coach fired by the Arizona Cardinals after allegedly groping a woman

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Former UTEP head coach Sean Kugler was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City Sunday night.

Mexican authorities were notified of the alleged groping, who then informed the Cardinals.

Kugler was an offensive line coach for the Cardinals. He has been on the team's staff since 2019 and previously coached with the Broncos, Steelers, and other NFL teams.

Kugler was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017.

Kerry Mannix

