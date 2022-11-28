NMSU QB Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty.

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week.

Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week honor.

Pavia earns the honor after accounting for six touchdowns in the Aggies blowout win over Liberty.

In the 49-14 win, Pavia became the first Aggie since 2011 to throw for 100+ yards and rush for 100+ yards in a contest.

The Albuquerque native finished the game with 214 yards and three touchdowns through the air before adding 125 yards and three scores via the ground.



The Stars of the Week field is loaded with future NFL talent.

Pavia sits in the likes of Brady Cook (Missouri), Riley Leonard (Duke), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Tyler Shough (Texas Tech), Kyle Vantrease (Georgia Southern), and Caleb Williams (USC).



On Saturday evening, ESPN's College Football Final awarded Pavia with one of the weekly helmet stickers following the showing.

Pavia also earned CFPA National Performer of the Week and Latino College Football Player of the Week honors.

All voting for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week can be done through the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page.