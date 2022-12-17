Skip to Content
Sports
By
December 17, 2022 11:22 PM
Published 11:16 PM

The Red Storm bested the Blue Thunder 44-37 in the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game

EL PASO, Texas -- The high school football season officially came to an end in the Borderland with the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game.

The best players from the senior class got one last chance to pull on the helmet and pads and play with the guys they grew up with and played against, for most it would be the last time they played in El Paso.

Out of the about 90 seniors, Cade Little (Coronado) was named the overall MVP for Red Storm, while Beau Sparks (Franklin) was the Blue Thunder's MVP. You can watch both players score touchdowns for their respective teams in the video player above and their cheeky touchdowns!

The Red Storm beat the Blue Thunder 44-37.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Rachel Phillips

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content