The Red Storm bested the Blue Thunder 44-37 in the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game

EL PASO, Texas -- The high school football season officially came to an end in the Borderland with the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game.

The best players from the senior class got one last chance to pull on the helmet and pads and play with the guys they grew up with and played against, for most it would be the last time they played in El Paso.

Out of the about 90 seniors, Cade Little (Coronado) was named the overall MVP for Red Storm, while Beau Sparks (Franklin) was the Blue Thunder's MVP. You can watch both players score touchdowns for their respective teams in the video player above and their cheeky touchdowns!

The Red Storm beat the Blue Thunder 44-37.