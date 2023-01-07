NMSU Clipped by Cal Baptist, 70-61; Aggies remain winless in WAC play

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In a season full of new challenges, the Aggies (7-9, 0-4 WAC) find themselves in completely new territory for the first time since joining the WAC – winless through four conference games after falling to California Baptist (10-7, 2-2 WAC) 70-61 Saturday night.



Deshawndre Washington recorded his third career 20-point scoring night to lead NM State while exploding for 17 second-half points, while fellow Northwest Florida State team member Issa Muhammad added 10 points and nine rebounds inside the Pan American Center.



After changing out parts of their starting five, the Aggies dominated California Baptist in bench points 38-17. Although it didn't happen often, NM State was able to score when it got out in transition, outscoring the Lancers 9-3 in the process.

From the charity stripe, the Aggies were able to put together their best performance of the season – going 16-20 from the stripe (80%).



For the Lancers, five players scored at least eight points, including Riley Battin, who poured in 18 points – nine of which came from beyond the arc.

California Baptist also utilized success on the offensive glass to do a lot of its damage as they outscored the Aggies 23-3 in second chance scoring.

