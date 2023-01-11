NMSU and the city of Las Cruces team up for Quick Lane Bowl celebration 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

A celebration for the ages will take place downtown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. (MT).

The New Mexico State Athletic Department and City of Las Cruces have collaborated to celebrate the Quick Lane Bowl champions, following NM State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Green on December 26.

The event will kick off with a special downtown edition of the beloved Aggie Walk.

The Aggie gameday staple will begin at City Hall and head down Main Street, beginning at noon.

The team will be joined by the New Mexico State Pride Band, Sun Dancers, cheer squad, and Pistol Pete.

The special edition of the Aggie Walk will conclude at Plaza de Las Cruces, where there will be vendors, special performances, and speeches to commemorate the Aggies’ first bowl win of the Jerry Kill era.



Dignitaries from the City of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University will speak to the gathered fans, including Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima, NM State Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu, NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, Football Head Coach Jerry Kill, and a representative from the Quick Lane Bowl.

In addition, there will be a FREE autograph session following the main program and limited-edition Quick Lane Bowl championship posters will be available.

Fans will also have an opportunity take photos with the Quick Lane Bowl Trophy in the plaza.

The entire event is completely FREE and open to the public.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces, which runs from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.