NMSU Aggies bowl celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies showed out today to celebrate their big bowl win in the quick lane bowl last month.

This is the Aggies second bowl game win in five years after questions of whether they were even eligible to go bowling this year after their homecoming game was cancelled due to the tragic death of a San Jose player in October.

However, an exception was made due to the Aggies record, and they defeated bowling green 24 to 19 in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl.

The Aggies also championed a bowl game in Tucson back in 2017, but before that they hadn't been bowling in 57 years.