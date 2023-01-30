Soufia Inoussa named WAC women’s basketball Player of the Week

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

ARLINGTON, Texas - In a release issued by the Western Athletic Conference Monday afternoon, it was announced that senior guard Soufia Inoussa was named this week’s WAC Women’s Player of the Week after having a career night against Abilene Christian last Thursday when she scored 28 points helping her team to a 69-61 victory over the Wildcats.

This marks the first time in her career that Inoussa has brought home a WAC weekly award honor and becomes the first Aggie since Gia Pack (Jan. 20th, 2020) to win the award.

Inoussa was one of only five players in the conference to record over 20 points this week and was the only player to record 25 plus points.

Aside from dropping 28 points during last week’s win, Inoussa also set a career high in three pointers made going 5-8 from behind the arc.

Inoussa currently ranks third on the team in scoring, averaging 8.0 points a contest while leading the team in made three-point shots (24).

Inoussa has amassed 152 points on the season, which is good for the third highest total on the team right behind fellow guards Sylena Peterson (179) and Molly Kaiser (243).

You can catch Inoussa and the Aggies again this week as they get set to play California Baptist on the road in Riverside, Calf. before returning home on Saturday for a rematch with Grand Canyon.