Monday scores & highlights: Girls high school basketball playoffs begin
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the girls high school basketball playoffs began on Monday.
A few El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.
The scores from Monday are below:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa 44 Franklin 89
San Angelo Central 52 Pebble Hills 53
El Dorado 39 Frenship 64
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Ysleta 18 Chapin 108
Del Valle 16 Burges 59
Canutillo 34 Bel Air 47
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Young Women's Academy 32 Riverside 77