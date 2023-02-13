Skip to Content
Monday scores & highlights: Girls high school basketball playoffs begin

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the girls high school basketball playoffs began on Monday.

A few El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.

The scores from Monday are below:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa 44 Franklin 89

San Angelo Central 52 Pebble Hills 53

El Dorado 39 Frenship 64

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Ysleta 18 Chapin 108

Del Valle 16 Burges 59

Canutillo 34 Bel Air 47

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Young Women's Academy 32 Riverside 77

