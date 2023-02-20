Boys high school basketball playoffs: Scores & highlights from Monday’s bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The boys high school basketball playoffs began Monday night with four El Paso teams punching their ticket to the next round.

All four games that were played locally on Monday were in Class 5A.

Chapin, Canutillo, Andress and Parkland all won bi-district titles, while in Class 3A the playoff run came to a surprising early end for Tornillo.

Tornillo, a team that was ranked 15th in the state in Class 3A, was upset by Brownfield by a final score of 61-56.

More games that are in Class 6A and 4A are scheduled for Tuesday.

The scores below are from Monday:

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bel Air 39 Chapin 63

Del Valle 63 Andress 70

Burges 42 Parkland 45

Canutillo 50 Hanks 42

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Brownfield 61 Tornillo 56